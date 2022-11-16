Main Content

'The Santa Clauses' Stars Elizabeth Allen-Dick & Tim Allen Tease What Happened To Original Santa

Elizabeth Allen-Dick had "a blast" working with her dad Tim Allen for the first time on the new Disney+ sequel series "The Santa Clauses." Tim praises Elizabeth for nailing the audition and earning a starring role on her own, and Elizabeth shares what it was like seeing her dad in his Santa costume for the first time on set. Elizabeth also teases that the series will address a number of unanswered questions from the films, including whether or not the original Santa actually died.

