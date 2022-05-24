Also available on the nbc app

"The Office" co-stars and real-life BFFs Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer chat all about their new memoir "The Office BFFs: Tales of The Office From Two Best Friends Who Were There," a behind-the-scenes look at their time on the iconic show and their friendship journey. Angela and Jenna also open up about their hoarding obsessions, and share some hilarious stories from their 20 years of friendship, including holding hands during an ambulance ride, flashing people on the red carpet, and creating their own special Halloween for their kids.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson