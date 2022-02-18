Also available on the nbc app

In another special interview al fresco, Rachel Brosnahan and Kelly celebrate National Drink Wine Day with a little rosé. Rachel dishes on returning to "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" after a two-year break during the pandemic, and reveals she still struggles to remember all of the fast-paced dialogue in the show, so much so that she has recurring stress dreams where her teeth fall out while she is running through lines. Rachel also shares her go-to joke, and reveals what her last meal would be.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson