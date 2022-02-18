Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Gives Rachel Brosnahan Nightmares

CLIP02/18/22
Also available on the nbc app

In another special interview al fresco, Rachel Brosnahan and Kelly celebrate National Drink Wine Day with a little rosé. Rachel dishes on returning to "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" after a two-year break during the pandemic, and reveals she still struggles to remember all of the fast-paced dialogue in the show, so much so that she has recurring stress dreams where her teeth fall out while she is running through lines. Rachel also shares her go-to joke, and reveals what her last meal would be.

Available until 02/18/23
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: rachel brosnahan, Kelly Clarkson
S3 E012 minTV-PGHighlightTalk and InterviewDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.