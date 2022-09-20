“LA’s gonna bring it!” The #KellyokeSearch, presented by Citi, finishes strong at Universal Studios in Los Angeles! Check out all the fun we had at the #KellyokeSearch in Hollywood and hear some of the voices that shocked Kelly and My Band Y'all, including a TikTok-er who wished Kelly a good day every morning for the past 10 weeks! Make sure to tune in for a one-of-a-kind performance from Hollywood on September 23!

TV-PG Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

Available until 12/20/22