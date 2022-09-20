Main Content

The #KellyokeSearch Comes Home To Los Angeles!

CLIP09/20/22

“LA’s gonna bring it!” The #KellyokeSearch, presented by Citi, finishes strong at Universal Studios in Los Angeles! Check out all the fun we had at the #KellyokeSearch in Hollywood and hear some of the voices that shocked Kelly and My Band Y'all, including a TikTok-er who wished Kelly a good day every morning for the past 10 weeks! Make sure to tune in for a one-of-a-kind performance from Hollywood on September 23!

TV-PGTalk and Interview Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Available until 12/20/22
Go to show page
Tags: kellyoke search, Kelly Clarkson, Los Angeles, LA
  • Most Recent
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 4

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.