Nicole Rémy, the leading lady of NBC's "The Courtship," dishes on finding love in the new "Bachelorette-meets-Bridgerton" dating competition series. Nicole talks about the crazy experience of living in a castle with 16 guys fighting for her love while dressed in tights, having her family involved in her love life on the show, and how hard it really is going to the bathroom in a regency-style dress and corset. Nicole also dishes on some of her worst experiences being catfished on dating apps.

TV-PG S3 E0 4 min Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

Available until 03/24/23