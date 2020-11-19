Main Content

"Streets raised us; horses saved us." That's the motto for The Compton Cowboys, a group of ten friends who came together and used horse riding and farm-life to uplift the people of Compton. One of the cowboys, Randy Savvy, rides a horse on to the show to talk about how the cowboys have impacted the community and promote their new book "The Compton Cowboys: The New Generation of Cowboys in America's Urban Heartland."

