The Chicks explain the songwriting process behind their latest album "Gaslighter," and the importance of creating songs from a place of honesty and specificity. Martie Maguire also reveals that Natalie Maines gave her the courage to talk about her divorce after Natalie opened up to the band about her own marital troubles on an early tour. Tune in today for more with The Chicks.

