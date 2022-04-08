Main Content

The Best Spots To Visit This Spring In Hartford, Connecticut With The Travel Mom

The Travel Mom Emily Kaufman and NBC Connecticut "C.T. Live" host Taylor Kinzler share their favorite places to explore in Hartford during spring in another installment of "Spring Forward USA!" Check out the beautiful shoreline in Old Saybrook, take a ride on a 100-year-old carousel at Bushnell Park, and don't forgot to grab some amazing seafood at Lobster Landing, including their famous lobster rolls. Watch till the end for a special surprise vacation for one lucky audience member.

NBC Universal
