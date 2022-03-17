Spring doesn't officially begin for another three days, but The Kelly Clarkson Show is kicking things off a little early in our new segment "Spring Forward USA." The Travel Mom Emily Kaufman is down in sunny San Diego with NBC7 anchor Monica Dean to share some amazing places to visit this spring, including the new Wildlife Explorers Basecamp at the San Diego Zoo, the Old Town Mexican Cafe and Market, and Hotel del Coronado. Watch till the end for a special surprise vacation for one lucky audience member.

TV-PG Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight