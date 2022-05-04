The Travel Mom Emily Kaufman and "New York Live" host Lauren Scala share their favorite places to explore in The Big Apple during spring in another installment of Spring Forward USA! Check out the Broadway musical "Wicked" at the historic Gershwin Theatre, go shopping at Hudson Yards, see the amazing views at the Edge Observation Deck, and grab a cup of tea at the Plaza Hotel. "Wicked" stars Lindsay Heather Pearce and Brittney Johnson also share some of their favorite things to do in New York City this time of year! Watch till the end for a special surprise vacation for one lucky audience member.

TV-PG Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight