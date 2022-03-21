Also available on the nbc app

Spring is officially here, and we are celebrating with another installment of “Spring Forward USA!” The Travel Mom Emily Kaufman is out and about in Los Angeles with NBC4 meteorologist Melissa Magee to bring you some amazing places to visit this season. Check out the home of Super Bowl LVI Sofi Stadium, play games at Santa Monica Pier, and keep an eye out for celebrities in Malibu’s Paradise Cove. Watch till the end for a special surprise vacation for one lucky audience member.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson