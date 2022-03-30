Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

The Best Dallas Spots To Visit This Spring With The Travel Mom

CLIP03/30/22
Also available on the nbc app

The Travel Mom Emily Kaufman and the Executive Producer of "Texas Today" on NBC5 Dallas-Fort Worth Jessica Grose share their favorite places to explore in Dallas during Spring in another installment of "Spring Forward USA!" Check out the amazing views nearly 500-feet in the air at the GeO-Deck at Reunion Tower, get up close and personal with Texas longhorn cattle at the Fort Worth Stockyards, and don't forget to grab some amazing barbecue at the legendary Pecan Lodge. Watch till the end for a special surprise vacation for one lucky audience member.

Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: Kelly Clarkson
S3 E05 minTV-PGHighlightTalk and InterviewDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.