Lawrence Zarian - in his "wicked smart" lobster sweater - is joined by NBC10 Boston's "The Hub Today" host Maria Sansone to share their favorite places to explore in Boston during spring in another installment of "Spring Forward USA!" Next time you're in Boston, make sure to throw some tea overboard at the Boston Tea Party Ships and Museum, take a walk through some of the city's most historic sites on the Freedom Trail, and take a bite out of history at the country's oldest restaurant, Union Oyster House. Watch till the end for a special surprise vacation for one lucky audience member.

