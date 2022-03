Also available on the nbc app

"The Baby-Sitter's Club" star Malia Baker jokes that she and her castmates "practically went through puberty on Netflix." Her character deals with a lot of the same things she does in her real life, whether that be navigating friendships, dealing with teen awkwardness, and even her first kiss, which happened on set with her mom videotaping the whole thing.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

S3 E0 3 min TV-PG Highlight Talk and Interview Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution