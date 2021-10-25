Main Content

Texas Woman Turns Free Meals For Essential Workers Into A Full-Fledged Restaurant

CLIP10/25/21
"Kindness is life-changing." Houston-native Angeline went from providing free meals to essential workers during the pandemic to owning her own restaurant, Boot Texan Kitchen. Now she���s sharing her journey from working at a bank for 15 years to owning her own business, and how in helping her community she discovered her true purpose in life. Stay tuned to the end for a special surprise for Angeline!

