Texas sisters Katherine and Isabelle are helping thousands of people across the globe gain access to clean drinking water, one piece of paper at a time. Starting when they were just 5 and 8 years old, Katherine and Isabelle began raising funds to build freshwater wells by selling handmade origami ornaments through their nonprofit Paper for Water. Ten years later, they have raised over $3.5 million, built wells in 20 countries, and provided 65,000 people with access to clean water. CEO of Living Water International Mike Mantel dials-in with Sierra Leone Country Director Rosemarie to thank Katherine and Isabelle for the impact they've made. Watch till the end for a huge surprise!

