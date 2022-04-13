Main Content

Texas Sisters' Origami Raises Millions For Clean Water Worldwide

Texas sisters Katherine and Isabelle are helping thousands of people across the globe gain access to clean drinking water, one piece of paper at a time. Starting when they were just 5 and 8 years old, Katherine and Isabelle began raising funds to build freshwater wells by selling handmade origami ornaments through their nonprofit Paper for Water. Ten years later, they have raised over $3.5 million, built wells in 20 countries, and provided 65,000 people with access to clean water. CEO of Living Water International Mike Mantel dials-in with Sierra Leone Country Director Rosemarie to thank Katherine and Isabelle for the impact they've made. Watch till the end for a huge surprise!

