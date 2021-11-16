Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

Texas Police Department Donates Refrigerator And Groceries To Woman In Need

CLIP11/15/21
Also available on the nbc app

The Seguin Police Department in Texas recently stepped up in a big way for a local woman in need. Officer Dustin Kincaid responded to a call for an 87-year-old woman and discovered she did not have a working refrigerator or enough food in her home. With help from fellow Officer Sarah Wallace, the pair rallied their department and the community to raise money to provide the woman with a working fridge and groceries. To celebrate the officers' act of kindness, Pilot Pen donates an additional $1000 to the woman in need. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: texas, Kelly Clarkson
S3 E03 minNRHighlightTalk and InterviewDaytime
NBC Universal
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.