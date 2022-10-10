Main Content

Last month, Kelly visited her home state of Texas to meet artists doing extraordinary work to honor the victims of the Uvalde school shooting. Tino Ortega is one of 21 artists recruited to paint individualized murals for the 19 students and two teachers who lost their lives. Tino shows Kelly the two murals he painted for Jose and Jailan, and shares how the families helped him personalize their portraits. If you would like to support the construction of a new elementary school in Uvalde, visit https://uvaldecisdmovingforward.org/.

