Six years ago, Rad Mom Brittney began hosting Andriy, a young Ukrainian orphan, at her family's home in Texas. Andriy and Brittney quickly formed a tight bond, so when the opportunity presented itself in 2019, her family decided to fully adopt him. Right before Andriy was set to move to the U.S. permanently, war broke out in Ukraine. Brittney couldn't stand by while her son was trapped, so she flew to Poland and worked with an evacuation organization to get Andriy out. Brittney shares her amazing journey to save her son, and Andriy dials-in from Texas to share his thanks to her and the Ukrainian people. Watch till the end for a huge surprise.

TV-PG Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight