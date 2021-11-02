Main Content

Texas Chef Turned Rapper Impresses Gordon Ramsay With TikTok Videos

Houston-based chef Josh has taken TikTok by storm for his unique mix of culinary and rapping skills. Josh reveals the coolest part of his newfound fame was celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay dueting his video with nothing but good things to say about his cooking. Pilot Pen awards Josh $1000 to keep entertaining us with his fresh beats and recipes. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

