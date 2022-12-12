Main Content

Texas Brothers Receive Emotional Holiday Surprise After Losing Home To Winter Storm

After their mother passed away, Texas brothers Jaylan and Julian faced another tremendous loss when a disastrous winter storm destroyed their home. After getting scammed by a contractor with empty promises, they were forced to live with their grandmother. Fortunately, Mr. Ron and an army of volunteers with local nonprofit Katy Responds stepped up and rebuilt their home. See the brothers' emotional reaction to seeing their finished house for the first time, and watch till the end for another huge holiday surprise!

