This summer Kelly traveled to her home state of Texas to witness firsthand how the Uvalde community has come together to heal and rebuild in the wake of the tragic school shooting. Kelly meets professor Abel Ortiz, who organized the creation of 21 murals honoring the students and teachers who lost their lives, hoping to provide a positive path to redefine their community. Muralist Juan Velasquez joins the show and shares why he chose to be a part of the project, and what he hopes the community gains from the murals. Kelly also speaks with H-E-B Public Affairs Manager Julie Bedingfield and architect Joshua Brown who are working on plans to build a new school for the community. If you would like to donate to the project, visit https://uvaldecisdmovingforward.org/.

