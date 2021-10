Also available on the nbc app

After the death of George Floyd, 15-year-old Ocir Jaron Black wanted to create a way for mothers to connect with their sons. He asked several moms in the Black community to write emotional letters to their young boys, and those messages are now a part of a book called "Love Letters to My Son.” Pilot Pens was moved by Ocir's mission, so they award him $1,000. "

