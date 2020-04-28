Also available on the nbc app

Michelle Floering, the secondary principal of Grand Traverse Academy in Traverse City, Michigan, had hoped to reveal to high school senior Kaitlyn Watson in person that she was the school's valedictorian. But after schools were closed due to the pandemic, Michelle had to find another way to deliver the good news! In the sweetest moment ever, Michelle hits the drive-thru at the restaurant where Kaitlyn is working to surprise her with the accomplishment.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson