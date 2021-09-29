Also available on the nbc app

Before shaming Cersei Lannister in "Game of Thrones" and owning AFC Richmond in "Ted Lasso," Hannah Waddingham was a leading lady on London's West End and on Broadway in New York. Hannah explains how singing is in her blood and soul, and if she ever had to pick between singing and acting, she would pick singing every time. Hannah also talks about her dad's obsession with "Ted Lasso," and how much she loved seeing Kelly's son Remy with Chris Martin on the show.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

