The Kelly Clarkson Show
Ted Danson's Face Went Numb While Rehearsing For 'Godspell'

09/09/21
A lot goes on behind the scenes when preparing for a big performance, something "Mr. Mayor" stars Ted Danson and Holly Hunter both know too well. For Holly's Oscar-winning role in "The Piano," that meant working through her fear of actually playing the piano in front of an audience. Watch this conversation between Holly and Kelly on their experiences preparing for performances... oh and that one time Ted Danson's face became paralyzed while rehearsing for "Godspell."

