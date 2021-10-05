Also available on the nbc app

Husband and wife teacher duo Joshua and Jennifer have held a live assembly for their elementary school students every Friday for the past 20 years. When the lockdowns forced everyone to stay at home, they decided to continue the tradition by filming the show in their garage and sharing it online. Their homemade puppet show has made such an impact in their community, that they've decided to keep the virtual show going even with everyone back in school. Pilot Pen awards Joshua and Jennifer $1000 to keep spreading creativity and joy online. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://www.pilotpen.us/

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

S3 E0 3 min NR Web Exclusive Talk and Interview Daytime

NBC Universal