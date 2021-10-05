Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

Teacher Couple Would Make Mr. Rogers Proud With Weekly Online Puppet Show

CLIP10/05/21
Also available on the nbc app

Husband and wife teacher duo Joshua and Jennifer have held a live assembly for their elementary school students every Friday for the past 20 years. When the lockdowns forced everyone to stay at home, they decided to continue the tradition by filming the show in their garage and sharing it online. Their homemade puppet show has made such an impact in their community, that they've decided to keep the virtual show going even with everyone back in school. Pilot Pen awards Joshua and Jennifer $1000 to keep spreading creativity and joy online. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://www.pilotpen.us/

Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: Kelly Clarkson, Mr. Rogers
S3 E03 minNRWeb ExclusiveTalk and InterviewDaytime
NBC Universal
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 3

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.