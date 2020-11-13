Main Content

Teacher Continues Zoom Class While Trapped In Elevator

11/12/20

Associate professor Jay Van Bavel was on his way home with his kids to teach an online class at NYU when suddenly the elevator stopped, trapping him and his children inside. After calming his kids down, he decided to start the course on his phone while stuck in the elevator. Pilot Pens and Kelly were so impressed by Jay's dedication that they awarded him $1,000 for going above and beyond for his students.

