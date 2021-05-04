Main Content

Taylor Momsen Just Discovered YouTube Reaction Videos

CLIP05/04/21
Even with six number-one singles under her belt, Taylor Momsen still finds time to learn something new! The Pretty Reckless frontwoman shares that she just discovered YouTube reaction videos of people hearing songs for the first time, stating that she finds it "very enjoyable" during the pandemic. She also opens up about the difficult but therapeutic process that gave birth to her No. 1 album "Death By Rock and Roll.

