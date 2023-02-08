"I love, I don't judge." Rad Human Rachelle is the founder of Daisy Bug Delivery, a service that helps college students at the University of Tampa navigate life away from home. Rachelle shares how she serves as a "mom away from home" for more than 500 students by helping them with grocery delivery, doctor appointments, rides to the airport, and even emergency situations. UT junior Adam and his mom Shawn share an emotional thank you to Rachelle for being a "second mom" while at college, and helping him through a trip to the ER. Watch till the end for a surprise vacation for Rachelle.

NR Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight