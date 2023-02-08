Main Content

Tampa Woman Steps Up To Become Mom-Away-From-Home For College Students

CLIP02/08/23

"I love, I don't judge." Rad Human Rachelle is the founder of Daisy Bug Delivery, a service that helps college students at the University of Tampa navigate life away from home. Rachelle shares how she serves as a "mom away from home" for more than 500 students by helping them with grocery delivery, doctor appointments, rides to the airport, and even emergency situations. UT junior Adam and his mom Shawn share an emotional thank you to Rachelle for being a "second mom" while at college, and helping him through a trip to the ER. Watch till the end for a surprise vacation for Rachelle.

NRTalk and Interview Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Go to show page
Tags: Kelly Clarkson
  • Most Recent
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 4

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.