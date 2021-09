Also available on the nbc app

Sydney Sweeney was so starstruck when meeting her co-star Connie Britton on the set of "The White Lotus" that she had to call her mom to settle her nerves. Sydney dishes on the hit HBO show, what she was up to for her recent birthday, and her obsession with extreme water sports growing up. Tune in tomorrow for more with Sydney Sweeney.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

S3 E0 1 min TV-PG Highlight Talk and Interview Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution