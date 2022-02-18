Main Content

Suraj Sharma Had 'Too Much Fun' During 'HIMYF' Nude Scene

CLIP02/18/22
As a big "How I Met Your Mother" fan, Suraj Sharma was cynical at first when he heard the show was being rebooted as "How I Met Your Father." However, Suraj explains he quickly came around to the idea after talking with the creators of the show and realizing they wanted to build out the world with a new generation in mind. Suraj also dishes on having "too much fun" during his nude scene, and how his acting career started by accident when he got cast in "Life Of Pi."

