"Jumanji: The Next Level" star Karen Gillan shares a throwback video of her awkwardly dancing in her room as a teenager, and Sterling K. Brown from "This Is Us" gets so inspired that he busts out his own retro dance moves onstage. (Two words: Cabbage. Patch.) Tune in to the show for more with Sterling and Karen!

