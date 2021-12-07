Main Content

Sterling K. Brown Held Hilarious At-Home Hot Sauce Challenge With Sons

CLIP12/07/21
"This Is Us" may be coming to an end, but Sterling K. Brown is booked and busy! Sterling teases some of his upcoming projects, and shares a hilarious video of him and his sons competing in an at-home hot sauce challenge. Sterling is also an ambassador for Survivorship Today, a program spotlighting the diverse stories of what it's like living long-term with cancer. Lung cancer survivor AJ shares his emotional journey, and how Survivorship Today helped him live in the moment.

