"This Is Us" may be coming to an end, but Sterling K. Brown is booked and busy! Sterling teases some of his upcoming projects, and shares a hilarious video of him and his sons competing in an at-home hot sauce challenge. Sterling is also an ambassador for Survivorship Today, a program spotlighting the diverse stories of what it's like living long-term with cancer. Lung cancer survivor AJ shares his emotional journey, and how Survivorship Today helped him live in the moment.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

S3 E0 8 min TV-PG Highlight Talk and Interview Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution