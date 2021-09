Also available on the nbc app

Real estate investor Dontae Scott from Las Vegas, Nevada, was renovating an abandoned rental property when one of the building's squatters asked if he could help with the renovation. Dontae gave the man a chance by offering him a job and allowing him to live in one of the building’s units. Now that the renovation is complete, Dontae has even more good news to share with his new friend.

