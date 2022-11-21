Main Content

'Spirited' Stars Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, Octavia Spencer Endured 2-Month Dance Camp To Prepare

"I don't think I've ever felt pressure and anxiety like that on a movie in my life." Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer and Sunita Mani dish on enduring months of intense vocal and dance training to prepare for their Apple TV+ Christmas musical "Spirited." Ryan and Will get honest about their tap dancing skills, and Octavia and Sunita admit they felt more comfortable in the recording booth than dancing and singing on camera.

