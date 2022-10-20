Main Content

Spirit Day Pt. 2: Utah Family's Emotional Journey To LGBTQ Acceptance

10/20/22

Trigger warning: Suicidal thoughts. In part two of our segment on the Utah nonprofit Encircle, Angel shares how their experience with bullying and harassment at school after coming out as gay lead them to consider suicide. Their mom Donna discovered the resources and LGBTQ-friendly community at Encircle, prompting a year-long journey of healing and acceptance for their family. Angel gives an update on their mental health today, and Donna shares an emotional message to fellow parents raising LGBTQ youth, saying, "Just love them." Watch till the end for a wonderful surprise for Encircle!

