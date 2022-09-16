Main Content

Sophia Nomvete's 'Rings Of Power' Costume Specially Designed For Breastfeeding

Sophia Nomvete shares her personal connection with her "Rings Of Power" character Disa, the first female dwarf and dwarf of color in "The Lord Of The Rings" franchise! Sophia reveals that she auditioned for the role just days before giving birth, so the costume department specially designed her dwarf costume so that she could easily breastfeed in between takes. Tune in today for more with the cast.

