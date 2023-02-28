Twenty-five years ago, a Central Florida couple built the Caring and Sharing Learning School for underserved students. Their son Curtis took over as principal in 2008 to carry on their legacy, and make sure no child falls through the cracks. Curtis dials-in, along with his wife and Community Liaison Toya, to share how their school helps students be the best they can be. Pilot Pen awards the Caring and Sharing Learning School $1,000 for their amazing mission. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

