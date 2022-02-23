Main Content

SoCal Nonprofit Helps Empower Refugee Families To Become Independent

02/23/22
The Newcomers Access Center (NAC) is a Southern California-based nonprofit going above and beyond to help refugee families start over in the United States. NAC president Anne Thorward founded the organization with a group of local volunteers in 2017 with the mission of connecting refugees with appropriate services and resources to help them integrate into society. NAC is currently helping 61 families with everything from learning English and finding jobs, to sourcing housing, furniture and food. Afghan refugee Ahmad dials-in and shares how Anne and the center helped his family transition to life in Southern California after fleeing his home country in 2017. Watch till the end for a huge surprise!

