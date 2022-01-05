Also available on the nbc app

Single mom Cassie is going viral on TikTok for her video explaining to her 19-month-old daughter Luna why she has one mom and no dad. Cassie joins the show to share why it's so important to teach kids at a young age about different family dynamics so that when they grow up it becomes their norm. Pilot Pen awards Cassie $1000 for spreading positivity for single parents. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

S3 E0 3 min TV-PG Web Exclusive Talk and Interview Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution