Also available on the nbc app

For the last month, "Sing 2" hosted a singing competition challenge on TikTok in search of the next big star. Julia Minichiello won the competition with her cover of Alicia Keys' "Girl On Fire," earning her a trip to the "Sing 2" premiere and a recording contract. Julia shares what it was like meeting Reese Witherspoon and Tori Kelly, getting advice from Bono, and what she's working on in the studio now.

Available until 03/20/22

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson