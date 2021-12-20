Main Content

'Sing 2' TikTok Contest Winner Shared Stage With Reese Witherspoon And Bono

CLIP12/20/21
For the last month, "Sing 2" hosted a singing competition challenge on TikTok in search of the next big star. Julia Minichiello won the competition with her cover of Alicia Keys' "Girl On Fire," earning her a trip to the "Sing 2" premiere and a recording contract. Julia shares what it was like meeting Reese Witherspoon and Tori Kelly, getting advice from Bono, and what she's working on in the studio now.

