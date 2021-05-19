Also available on the nbc app

Simu Liu worked a lot of odd jobs before landing his role in Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." He reveals that after taking a stock photo modeling job, he found his face on textbooks and advertisements all over the world. Simu also announces that he's teaming up with the California Milk Processor Board and No Kid Hungry for their #staystrongtogether campaign to deliver up to 1 million meals to children in need.

Available until 05/19/22

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson