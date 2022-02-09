Main Content

Simu Liu & Kumail Nanjiani Take Shots of Hot Dog & Wasabi Water In Superhero Trivia Game

02/09/22

We've seen Kumail Nanjiani and Simu Liu kick butt in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as superheroes, but how deep does their comic book knowledge go? Kumail and Simu put their superhero knowledge to the test in a game we like to call "Superpower Through It." The first person to match the superpower to the superhero gets a point, and the loser has to take a shot of hot dog water, wasabi water, or ranch dressing. Can you guess the superhero before Kumail and Simu? Play along down in the comments!

