Also available on the nbc app

Is it okay to stay in touch with an ex? Do you strongly agree, agree, disagree, or strongly disagree? Guest Host Simu Liu, @Jubilee Media founder Jason Y. Lee, and resident hype man Rubin give their take on the age-old question. Simu and Jason also dish on the creation of Jubilee and its massively popular web series "Spectrum," which now has its own card game you can play at home!

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

S3 E0 6 min NR Highlight Talk and Interview Daytime

NBC Universal