Simone Biles & Jordan Chiles Warm Up To 'Stronger' With Olympic Gymnasts On Gold Over America Tour

CLIP10/06/21
A good warm up song can be crucial to getting in the right mindset before performing on stage. To get pumped to show off their skills on the Gold Over America Tour, Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles and their teammates listen to Kelly's hit song "Stronger." Simone and Jordan talk about the "pop show gymnastics spectacular" tour and how they've incorporated mental health into their performance. Pilot Pen donates $1000 to the Wendy Hilliard Gymnastics Foundation on behalf of Simone and Jordan. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://www.pilotpen.us/

