“Criminal Minds" actor Shemar Moore just turned 50 and still does not look a day over 30. He stops by the show to share his age-defying secrets, his love of the game cornhole, and how his show, "S.W.A.T.," tries to be as authentic as possible when portraying law enforcement.

Available until 11/16/21

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson