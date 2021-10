Also available on the nbc app

Everyone who's ever been to karaoke knows the importance of having a go-to song they can rely on to rock out with an audience to, no matter the situation. For Shaquille O'Neal, that song just so happens to be Kelly's "Since U Been Gone." Shaq talks with Kelly about his favorite song, his time as a rap star, being face to face with a tiger in Las Vegas, and his upcoming foundation event supporting kids in need.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

S3 E0 5 min TV-PG Highlight Talk and Interview Daytime

