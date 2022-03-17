Also available on the nbc app

Happy St. Patrick's Day! Seth shares one of his more memorable experiences with the Irish holiday and a warning about green beer. Seth also hopes his new children's book "I'm Not Scared, You're Scared" is both fun for kids and a good opportunity for parents to talk with their children about fear and anxiety. He made sure his own kids approved the story before he wrote it down on paper, and since Seth dedicated the book to them, they've taken ownership for writing it.

Available until 03/17/23

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson