Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

Seth Meyers Shares Warning Before Drinking Green Beer On St. Patrick's Day

CLIP03/17/22
Also available on the nbc app

Happy St. Patrick's Day! Seth shares one of his more memorable experiences with the Irish holiday and a warning about green beer. Seth also hopes his new children's book "I'm Not Scared, You're Scared" is both fun for kids and a good opportunity for parents to talk with their children about fear and anxiety. He made sure his own kids approved the story before he wrote it down on paper, and since Seth dedicated the book to them, they've taken ownership for writing it.

Available until 03/17/23
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: Seth Meyers, Kelly Clarkson
S3 E04 minTV-PGHighlightTalk and InterviewDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.