Also available on the nbc app

Have you ever wondered what it's like as a celebrity walking the streets of New York City? Are you constantly getting followed by the paparazzi, or are rabid fans coming out of nowhere to get an autograph? Well, according to Seth Meyers, it's pretty chill. Listen to this conversation between Kelly Clarkson and Seth on their experiences being spotted in public. They also discuss the "most New York thing" that has ever happened to Seth. Plus, he puts an end to the rumor (once and for all) that he had Botox over the summer.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

S3 E0 4 min TV-PG Highlight Talk and Interview Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution